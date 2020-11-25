HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > CES 2021 > C Space Experience Returns At All-Digital CES 2021

C Space Experience Returns At All-Digital CES 2021

By | 25 Nov 2020
, ,

The Consumer Technology Association has partnered with advisory firm MediaLink for the C Space Experience at 2021’s virtual CES.

CTA will collaborate with MediaLink on C Space, which promises two days of content on how the latest technologies will impact marketers and creators.

According to Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, the MediaLink collaboration will create an agenda to bring together the marketing and entertainment communities.

“The C Space Experience at CES has changed the game for marketers who want to stay ahead of the curve on how their business will be impacted by the latest technology innovation and its ripple effect on human behaviours.

“For more than a decade, MediaLink has been instrumental in helping us engage marketers, media and entertainment leaders. We look forward to working with them to create an exciting C Space experience at CES 2021,” she said.

CES 2021 will run online from January 11-14.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Virtual CES 2021 Dates Released
It’s Official CES 2021 Is Off
CES 2021 To Go Ahead As In-Person Event
IFA 2020 To Go Ahead In “Innovative” New Format
CES Attendees Data Hacked MGM Resorts Compromised
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
Apple Defends Security Chief Accused Of Bribing Authorities With iPads
Apple Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
Sony Claim That Retailers Will Have Stock Of The PS5 For Xmas, Let’s Wait & See
Console Gaming Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down
Amazon Amazon Alexa Industry
/
November 26, 2020
/
‘I’ll Live To 100’: Gerry Harvey, 81, Won’t Step Down From Harvey Norman Any Time Soon
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Amazon’s Echo Buds have been updated with a raft of new features to help users track their workouts. The Amazon-branded...
Read More