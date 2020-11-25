The Consumer Technology Association has partnered with advisory firm MediaLink for the C Space Experience at 2021’s virtual CES.

CTA will collaborate with MediaLink on C Space, which promises two days of content on how the latest technologies will impact marketers and creators.

According to Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, the MediaLink collaboration will create an agenda to bring together the marketing and entertainment communities.

“The C Space Experience at CES has changed the game for marketers who want to stay ahead of the curve on how their business will be impacted by the latest technology innovation and its ripple effect on human behaviours.

“For more than a decade, MediaLink has been instrumental in helping us engage marketers, media and entertainment leaders. We look forward to working with them to create an exciting C Space experience at CES 2021,” she said.

CES 2021 will run online from January 11-14.