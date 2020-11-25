Power conditioning dealer IsoTek is celebrating the lead-up to summer with a promotional deal for hi-fi customers.

IsoTek dealers across Australia are giving away free IsoTek cables and conditioning products for any customer who spends $599 or more on goods from brands Monitor Audio, Pro-Ject, Rotel, SVS, Ortofon, PMS, Roksan or IsoTek.

IsoTek’s conditioning products and power-boards serve to protect AV equipment from a variety of power surges.

The products are manufactured to provide a lasting defence against both high-frequency spikes, as well as broad-band current swells, to give peace of mind that products will be safe.

IsoTek’s product range, designed specifically for audio and AV systems, harnesses unique technologies to enhance sound and picture quality by filtering mains electricity and regulating its distribution, delivering pure and stable power to audio and AV equipment.

The result of this is a system where the noise floor drops and the sound gains greater focus, with reduced grain and improved clarity.

The bass is tighter and better defined, treble gains more space and ‘air’, and the overall musical performance appears more solid and dynamic, and hence more ‘real’. In AV systems, picture quality is similarly enhanced, with richer colours, improved depth and greater definition.

The promotion, named Electric Summer, is on now and will run throughout summer in Australia.