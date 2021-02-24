HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bunnings Gets Green Light For $48m NSW Megastore

Bunnings Gets Green Light For $48m NSW Megastore

By | 24 Feb 2021
Bunnings is set to open a mammoth new $48 million five-storey retail outlet in Sydney’s Northern Beaches after getting the nod from NSW planning authorities.

Set to span 20,000 square metres, with three floors of retail, 400 parking spaces, a kids’ playground, and a giant outdoor garden centre, the hardware store will be situated on the corner of Warringah Road and Allambie Road, Frenchs Forest. It will employ 700 workers during construction, and 130 team members after its completion.

Artist impression of the new Bunnings megastore slated for Frenchs Forest.

Bunnings Regional Operations Manager Alan Harvey told ChannelNews the company was pleased to have received approval, and is reviewing the conditions.

“While it is too early to confirm an opening date, we look forward to providing a wide range of home and lifestyle products to the Frenchs Forest community,” he said.

The site is currently home to an Australia Post distribution centre and a two-storey office block, both of which will be bulldozed to make way for the new megastore.

Wesfarmers-owned Bunnings raked in more than $1.2 billion in before-tax earnings during the second half of 2020.

