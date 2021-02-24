Lenovo is targeting the work-from-home market with its new lineup of business laptops, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 professional monitor.

Powered by 11th-gen Intel Core vPro or optional AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, the new ThinkPad range includes redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga laptops with 16:10 aspect ratio displays; updated T and L series devices; and the P14s and P15s laptops.

Each laptop is Wi-Fi 6 enabled, with Wi-Fi 6E on selected Intel models, and features at minimum an HD webcam. The T series focuses on productivity, while the X series balances portability and performance; the L series is an affordable range; and the P series are designed as high-performance mobile workstations.

According to Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo PCSD, improvements in cameras, audio, and security are being driven by work from home and hybrid work styles.

“Designing, engineering, manufacturing and delivering innovative technology that offers choice and meets the needs of end users are an integral part of ThinkPad DNA.

“Doing so while meeting energy and emissions reduction goals illustrates our commitment to a sustainable future,” he said.

Also launched was the ThinkVision P40w workspace monitor, which features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a curved 5120 x 2160 WUHD 39.7-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio. It also includes USB-C docking with up to 12 ports including two Thunderbolt ports, plus 100W charging.

ChannelNews has contacted Lenovo for Australian pricing and availability details.