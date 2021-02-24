HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Goes After Home Work Market With New Notebooks & Monitor

Lenovo Goes After Home Work Market With New Notebooks & Monitor

By | 24 Feb 2021
,

Lenovo is targeting the work-from-home market with its new lineup of business laptops, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 professional monitor.

Powered by 11th-gen Intel Core vPro or optional AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, the new ThinkPad range includes redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga laptops with 16:10 aspect ratio displays; updated T and L series devices; and the P14s and P15s laptops.

Each laptop is Wi-Fi 6 enabled, with Wi-Fi 6E on selected Intel models, and features at minimum an HD webcam. The T series focuses on productivity, while the X series balances portability and performance; the L series is an affordable range; and the P series are designed as high-performance mobile workstations.

The ThinkPad X13.

According to Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo PCSD, improvements in cameras, audio, and security are being driven by work from home and hybrid work styles.

“Designing, engineering, manufacturing and delivering innovative technology that offers choice and meets the needs of end users are an integral part of ThinkPad DNA.

“Doing so while meeting energy and emissions reduction goals illustrates our commitment to a sustainable future,” he said.

Also launched was the ThinkVision P40w workspace monitor, which features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a curved 5120 x 2160 WUHD 39.7-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio. It also includes USB-C docking with up to 12 ports including two Thunderbolt ports, plus 100W charging.

ChannelNews has contacted Lenovo for Australian pricing and availability details.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership
Lenovo Booming Chip Shortages Not A Problem Chinese Company Claims
Notebook Sales Surge Acer Up 119% In Some Markets
Lenovo Moves To Raise Capital, Questions About Future
CES 2021: Notebook Highlights For Business, Gamers, And Home Users
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Wants Facebook To Strike Deals With Small Publishers Too
ACCC Facebook Latest News
/
February 24, 2021
/
Bunnings Gets Green Light For $48m NSW Megastore
Latest News Retailers
/
February 24, 2021
/
Westfield Earnings Plunge By 42.5% After Pandemic Rent Losses
Latest News Retailers
/
February 24, 2021
/
Google Quits Major Project
Google Latest News
/
February 24, 2021
/
MWC Shanghai Open, Doubts About Barcelona
Latest News MWC 2021
/
February 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Wants Facebook To Strike Deals With Small Publishers Too
ACCC Facebook Latest News
/
February 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s consumer watchdog has called on Facebook to also ink deals with small, local publishers to avoid regulation under the...
Read More