Ubisoft is one of the many gaming companies who had an influx of business during the pandemic.

The company has revealed it saw its best ever results for the year ending March 2021, posting net revenue of AUD$3.5 billion, an annual increase of 46.1 per cent.

Operating income was $739.3 million, a 21.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

“Our teams demonstrated incredible resilience during a challenging year, delivering amazing games and experiences,” Yves Guillemot, the CEO and co-founder.

“We also relied on a deep and diversified back catalogue which, again, outperformed our expectations and represented for the third consecutive year more than 50% of our total net bookings, progressively cementing the recurring profile of our business. Our assets have never been so strong.

“Alongside these successes, we have pursued the transformation of our organisation that we had initiated 18 months ago to ensure Ubisoft is positioned to meaningfully grow audience and recurring revenues over the coming years,” he continues.

“We have also implemented profound changes to ensure the continued development of an inclusive working environment where our talents can thrive and deliver the game experiences that players will love and share.”