HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Ubisoft Just Had Its Best Ever Financial Year, Thanks To COVID-19

Ubisoft Just Had Its Best Ever Financial Year, Thanks To COVID-19

By | 13 May 2021
,

Ubisoft is one of the many gaming companies who had an influx of business during the pandemic.

The company has revealed it saw its best ever results for the year ending March 2021, posting net revenue of AUD$3.5 billion, an annual increase of 46.1 per cent.

Operating income was $739.3 million, a 21.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

“Our teams demonstrated incredible resilience during a challenging yeardelivering amazing games and experiences,” Yves Guillemot, the CEO and co-founder. 

“Walso relied on a deep and diversified back catalogue which, again, outperformed our expectations and represented for the third consecutive year more than 50% of our total net bookings, progressively cementing the recurring profile of our business. Our assets have never been so strong.

“Alongside these successes, we have pursued the transformation of our organisation that we had initiated 18 months ago to ensure Ubisoft is positioned to meaningfully grow audience and recurring revenues over the coming years,” he continues

“We have also implemented profound changes to ensure the continued development of an inclusive working environment where our talents can thrive and deliver the game experiences that players will love and share.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung And LG Will Provide Paid Vaccine Leave
Yahoo Link To Covid Missing Link
Aussie Businesses ‘Adapting To Covid’: Government Report
Amazon Pandemic Profit Triples
Telehealth Subsidy To Continue Until End Of 2021
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Amazon Spared From $390m European Tax Hit
Amazon Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now
Latest News Samsung
/
May 13, 2021
/
Cyber-Attacks On Rise: Cloudflare
Cybersecurity
/
May 13, 2021
/
Budget Pumps $100m Into CSIRO For Tech Research
Industry
/
May 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In another blow for Telstra the Federal Court has hit them with $50M in penalties for dodgy sales practises. The...
Read More