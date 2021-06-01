AMD has hit back at Intel and Nvidia in gaming notebooks with its new AMD Advantage design platform, including its answer to Nvidia’s RTX 30-series mobile GPUs.

At Computex 2021, the US chipmaker unveiled its Radeon RX 6000M-series mobile graphics, ranging from the entry-level RX 6600M, designed for 1080p gaming at 120 frames per second on lightweight laptops, through the RX 6700M for 100fps at 1440p, to the top-end RX 6800M for 120fps at 1440p.

Each offers real-time ray tracing, as well as Smart Access Memory, which allows AMD Ryzen processors access to graphics memory; SmartShift technology, which dynamically shifts power between processor and graphics; and Radeon Chill power saving, which regulates frame rates based on in-game movements.

Accompanying the release of the new GPUs is the AMD Advantage laptop design framework, which combines Radeon RX6000M-series GPUs with Ryzen 5000-series mobile processors, FreeSync Premium-certified displays, and other features.

According to Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD, the framerowkr redefines high-performance mobile gaming.

“Today we’re excited to bring the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture to next-generation laptops to unlock the same level of high-performance experiences and true-to-life visuals for mobile gamers.

“With AMD Advantage, gamers can be sure these next-gen laptops are designed, optimised and purpose-built for the best possible gaming experiences,” he said.

Several AMD Advantage laptops are already in the pipeline, including devices from Asus ROG and HP OMEN.

Notebooks with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards, ranging from the entry-level RTX 3050 to the flagship RTX 3080, have been on sale for several months.