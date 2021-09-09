Lenovo has revealed three new monitors, including one for professionals which doubles as a hub, and two for gamers.

The ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor is a professional 27-inch 4K IPS display pitched at photographers, video creators, and graphic artists, and incorporates 99.1% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB colour gamuts. It also serves as a desktop hub, with multiple USB 3.2 ports, RJ45 Ethernet connection, downstream USB-C, and Thunderbolt 4 input and output.

“Hybrid working is the hot topic of the moment, and with as many as 88 percent of participants expecting to work from home or anywhere at least some of the time according to a recent Lenovo survey, maximising productivity and collaboration efficiency wherever you are is paramount to business success and personal well-being,” the manufacturer said.

For the gaming market, Lenovo has launched two new affordable 1080p gaming monitors in 24” and 27” sizes. The G24e-20 and the G27e-20 (above) come with 100Hz VA displays, each with 300 nits of brightness and 95 percent sRGB. Both are equipped with AMD FreeSync, as well as low blue light technology to reduce eye strain.

Lenovo says the new gaming monitors are “ideal for college students, gamers and young professionals who still want high performance from quality PC devices at a competitive price”.

The ThinkVision P27u-20 will retail from $1549 AUD, while the G24e-20 and G27e-20 will sell for $299 AUD and $349 AUD respectively. Both will be available from Q3 of 2021.