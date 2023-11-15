HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 Nov 2023

As tipped by ChannelNews earlier this week Haydon Myers, is the new ‘Executive General Manager’ of Harvey Norman following the tipped retirement of Director David Ackery who was also responsible for the management of the Harvey Norman franchised stores network.

ChannelNews understands that Ackery has been grooming Myers for the role for some time, with the former GM moving from head office to become the electrical franchisee at the Caringbah store in Sydney’s southern shire before taking on the role at one of Harvey Norman’s largest stores Auburn in NSW.

David Ackery Executive Director Harvey Norman

Replacing Ackery who was highly respected and was the glue that held Harvey Norman together is not going to be easy with Myers who has to earn the respect of franchisees.

Well liked by suppliers Myer is facing a number of tasks, one is the possible merging of computers and electrical into one operation.

In a letter seen by ChannelNews that was today sent to suppliers and cosigned, by Chairman Gerry Harvey and CEO Katie Page they said that Myer has been with the business since 2003 as the Audio-Visual product coordinator.

At this stage it’s not known whether he will eventually be appointed as a director.

His sister Carene Myers is the General Manager of Appliances.



