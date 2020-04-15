HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Sharp Appoints New CEO Questions Over Future Of TV’s & Microwaves

By | 15 Apr 2020
Japanese Company Sharp Australia has appointed a new CEO as the Company looks for new business opportunities in Australia.

Mr Tim Ko who is currently working in Sharp Malaysia as the General Manager of their Smart Solution Department is set to join the local subsidiary as the Managing Director.

Last year Sharp appointed Sydney based Tempo to sell several of their appliances in Australia and at this stage it’s still not known whether Sharp will hand over their microwave business to Tempo leaving Ko to grow their corporate systems business in Australia.

The current Managing Director, Mr Hitoshi Kagawa, is set to take up a new role at Sharp’s head office in Japan.

“With Mr Ko’s wealth of experience in corporate planning, management and marketing, I believe he will be able to bring Sharp Corporation of Australia to the next level,” said Mr Kagawa.

He made no mention of whether the growth will come from their systems business or whether Sharp will re-enter the Australian TV market directly or via Tempo.

Prior to joining Sharp Ko was a Director and Business Unit Head, CEO of the Taiwan Kirin Beer Company for over 10 years.

He said, “I am excited to be part of SCA’s team and I respect all Mr Kagawa’s significant contribution towards SCA, including his philosophy of leadership, and plans to achieve all goals,” said Mr Ko.

The official handover date was 1st April 2020, however due to travel restrictions and to ensure a smooth transition, Mr Kagawa will remain in Sharp Corporation of Australia for the time being. Mr Kagawa will closely communicate with Mr. Ko and will continue to fulfil the role of Managing Director on his behalf.

