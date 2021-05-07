German headphone Company Sennheiser has been sold their consumer business to Swiss Company Sonova who currently manufacture hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Sonova has purchased the business as part of their plan to move into the premium headphones and soundbar market.

In a joint statement Andreas and Daniel Sennheiser said “In mid-February, we announced that we are looking for a partner for our Consumer business with the aim of concentrating our own efforts on the three business units in the Pro business. Today, just two months later, we have found a partner in Sonova. And we couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“They not only shares our passion for audio and a commitment to the highest product quality, but also very similar corporate values”.

Sonova is today a global provider of medical hearing solutions headquartered in Switzerland. The two Companies plan to work together to provide Sennheiser customers with first-class audio solutions and premium products in the future the executives claimed.”The combination of our strengths provides an excellent starting point for future growth. We are convinced that Sonova will strengthen the Consumer business in the long term and capture the potential in the best possible way – especially in the market for speech enhanced hearables as well as true wireless and audiophile headphones”.

No mention was made of the purchase price as both Companies are privately held.

Sennheiser announced back in February that it wanted to focus on its professional audio business with analysts claiming that the Company was struggling to keep pace with the fast changes in consumer headphone technology in particular active noise cancelling and True Wireless.

In Australia Sonova will have to compete with the likes of Sound United and Harman own JBL two major global audio manufacturers.The two Sennheiser brother said “This step is one of the biggest changes in Sennheiser’s history. We strongly believe that it is the right step, as it will enable sustainable growth for all business units – including for the Consumer business which will continue at Sonova. At the same time, change creates new perspectives, opportunities and ideas for the future. We look forward to exploring these with Sonova, breaking new ground together and strengthening the Sennheiser brand.

“At Sennheiser, we live and breathe audio – in everything we do. Our decades of expertise in audio flow into all our products. We try to understand our customers’ ideas, challenges and ambitions and translate them into new technologies, workflows and products. We now share this passion with Sonova”.

They said that Sonova will take over the development and production of the Sennheiser Consumer division immediately leaving them to concentrate on the Pro Audio, Business Communications and Neumann business”.

They said that they want to further strengthen their position in the global market Pro AV market.