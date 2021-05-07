HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > NBN Co On Track To Smash FY21 Financial Target

NBN Co On Track To Smash FY21 Financial Target

By | 7 May 2021
NBN Co has posted $3.5 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of the 2021 financial year, putting it 20 per cent ahead of earnings from the corresponding FY2020 period.

With a revenue goal of $4.5 billion, it means the company only has to post an additional $1 billion in the quarter ending June 2021 to reach their target.

“Revenue was particularly strong, largely due to new customer activations on the network and upgrades to higher-speed services,” NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue explains.

“We are well placed to achieve our FY21 total revenue target.”

EBITDA were also up to $895 million, making the target of $1.3 billion also well within reach.

“We expect to achieve our FY21 EBITDA target of $1.3 billion,” Mr Rue continued, explaining how the company is further expanding coverage.

“We are making excellent progress on our $4.5 billion network investment program, having identified and announced the suburbs and towns that will comprise the first 1.1 million of 2 million premises that will benefit from our extension of fibre deeper into communities.”

