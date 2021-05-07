“Revenue was particularly strong, largely due to new customer activations on the network and upgrades to higher-speed services,” NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue explains.

“We are well placed to achieve our FY21 total revenue target.”

EBITDA were also up to $895 million, making the target of $1.3 billion also well within reach.

“We expect to achieve our FY21 EBITDA target of $1.3 billion,” Mr Rue continued, explaining how the company is further expanding coverage.

“We are making excellent progress on our $4.5 billion network investment program, having identified and announced the suburbs and towns that will comprise the first 1.1 million of 2 million premises that will benefit from our extension of fibre deeper into communities.”