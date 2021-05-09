HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Audio Technica Headphone Recall Raises Questions About Cheap Mass Products

Audio Technica Headphone Recall Raises Questions About Cheap Mass Products

By | 9 May 2021

The recall of questionable Audio Technica headphones raises questions about the use of Chinese factories to mass produce multiple products for multiple brands especially when ones safety is an issue.

Last week the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission moved to recall Dodgy Audio Technica in ear headphones, because of issues associated with charging.

Product Recall Australia warned consumers that they should stop charging the case and earphones of the Audio Technica ATH-CK3TW and contact the Companies distributor Technical Audio Group to organise the return and replacement of the defective charging case.

The Audio Technica ATH-CK3TW in ear buds was chosen as the Best Budget Headphones by Finder two weeks ago.

Retailers who sold the questionable headphones include JB HI-FI, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Mwave, PC Case Gear, Tech2Go, StoreDJ, LS Travel, Audio-Technica Online Store, Cannon Sound and Light, Direct Imports NZ Limited, Esel, Honeycom Solutions, Modern Musician, Murdoch University Book Shop, The RecordStore, Umart Online, Sydney Hi Fi, Winc Australia and PC Case Gear.

ChannelNews understands that the headphones came from a Chinese factory that manufactures the same charging case for other brands who like Audio Technica do not manufacture their own headphones in their own factories.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
