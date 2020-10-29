In a dramatic change in direction for Samsung, Bunnings has formed a strategic partnership with the big appliance brand with the rollout of the South Korean company’s new air conditioning range as well as appliances.

The move is a blow to several big brands such as Fujitsu General and LG Electronics, who are major players in the air conditioning market.

At one stage last year, ChannelNews caught out Fujitsu General setting up a merchandising stand in a Queensland Bunnings, a move that upset several of their current partners.

In the latest move, Samsung has acknowledged that for the first time, Bunnings will range branded appliances including built-in cooking appliances, dishwashers, air purifiers, and air conditioners.

Director of Merchandising & Marketing at Bunnings, Phil Bishop, said:

“This partnership supports our focus on extending our product range in the kitchen category and we are thrilled to be working with Samsung to expand their home appliance range in the Australian market and to provide our customers with even more choice at the best price.

“Samsung is world renowned for their cutting-edge technology and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership to offer our customers the latest innovations in home appliances.”

Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics Samsung Australia, said the Bunnings partnership is a “significant development” for the Samsung brand.

“It will provide us with the opportunity to engage Australians at a different stage of their shopping journey and with a portfolio designed specifically for this environment.

“This year has been transformational in terms of how Australians live and think about technology in the home. It is critical that, as a major brand with innovation at our heart, we continue to evolve and enhance our product offering with our partners,” he said.

Currently, Bunnings is selling several house-brand air conditioners as well as product from Mitsubishi Electric.