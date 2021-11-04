Controversial radio broadcaster Alan Jones has been dropped by Sky News, the right-wing commentator who has a major following in Australia, had according to sources had been asked to become a contributor to Foxtel’s new News service Flash with some insiders relieved that he did not accept the offer.

Several people who ChannelNews has spoken to claim that Jones “use by date” was up and that it was inevitable that he would eventually be dropped by the network for a “younger” presenter.

Jones said on a statement on Facebook that in a meeting last week with his employer he received an offer to move his regular 8pm program on Sky across to parent company News Corp’s new streaming service Flash, but it was one he did not wish to pursue.

“I write in my regular Thursday column to advise you that the management at Sky News have indicated to me that they will not renew my contract, which ends on November 30” he said in the Facebook post.

At this stage it’s not known what or who will replace Jones on Sky News.

Jones said he had never shied away from ratings scrutiny but “in today’s world of social media, they only tell part of the story.”

The 80-year-old said on social media “At a meeting on Friday, October 29 I wasn’t offered another slot with Sky News, but an alternative offer was made to me to appear once a week on the news streaming service, Flash,” he said.

“I declined that offer.”

“When I arrived at Sky News and signed to a 17-month contract, it was made quite clear to me that the 8pm slot was, in the words of management, a ‘dead’ spot,” Jones said.

He went on to explain his success on digital platforms including one US election post he did which reached 4.2 million people on Facebook and delivered 2.4 million video views.

Jones also noted another observation that said, “since the launch of Alan Jones on Sky News Australia, the network has seen major growth across its digital platforms”.

Sky News Australia chief executive officer Paul Whittaker said he respected Jones’ decision to depart the network.

“Regrettably Alan has decided not to accept a new role that was offered to him for next year,” he said.

“We respect his decision and know he will be missed by many.

“Alan has contributed greatly to Sky News Australia over the years, advocating without fear or favour on the issues important to many Australians.”