Boost Mobile has announced a number of packages aimed at easing the burden for those affected by the floods, and those concerned about loved ones caught up in the invasion of Ukraine.

Boost Mobile customers in Southern Queensland and Northern New South Wales who have been affected by the floods will be able to receive free calls and texts, plus will be given 25GB of data. Impacted customers will be texted by Boost with further instructions. Boost customers do not need to have an active recharge to be eligible

In addition to this package, Boost Mobile is providing free calls and texts to Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania until the end of the month.

“These are unprecedented times, and Boost Mobile is doing whatever it can to support our customers and communities through access to free calls and texts,” said Jason Haynes, GM of Boost Mobile.

“Whether it be because of the flooding in Australia or the war in Ukraine, we want to play our part and be there for our customers. We hope we can play a small part in enabling people to stay connected as they deal with these devastating situations.”