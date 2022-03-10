HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Piers Morgan Details Forthcoming Sky News Show

Piers Morgan Details Forthcoming Sky News Show

By | 10 Mar 2022

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan has revealed his forthcoming show will be called Piers Morgan Uncensored, with the goal “to cancel the cancel culture.”

“Trigger warning: I’m back … and I’m uncensored,” Morgan posted on Twitter last night.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” Morgan said yesterday evening, referencing his departure from Good Morning Britain, after making a series of disparaging comments about Meghan Markle.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

“I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime time show whose main purpose is to cancel the ‘Cancel Culture’ which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

The show will be a daily hour-long show airing on Sky News Australia, TalkTV in the UK, and Fox Nation in the US. It is set to launch in the coming months.


