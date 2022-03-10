Nine Radio’s Ben Fordham retains his position as the number one breakfast show host in Sydney, while ABC drops market share following the departure of beloved hosts Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck.

The first GfK metro ratings survey of the year, finds Fordham’s 2GB show holding steady from the last survey of 2021, enjoying 19 per cent market share in the competitive field.

ABC Sydney is struggling to hold onto its audience, following the departure of Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck. Long-time afternoon host James Valentine has taken over the breakfast show, and was rewarded with a 1.6 per cent drop in market share, moving from 13.2 per cent to 11.6.

Elsewhere, Kyle & Jackie O fell 0.2 points for KIIS FM, to command a 10.6 per cent share, WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda kept its 9.1 per cent share, Triple M’s new breakfast show with NRL legend Mark Geyer fell 1 per cent to 3.6 per cent, and 2DayFM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin gained 0.6 per cent, to hit 3.3 per cent.

The survey period covers January 16 to February 26.