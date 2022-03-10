HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Radio Still The One, As ABC Ratings Slide

Nine Radio Still The One, As ABC Ratings Slide

By | 10 Mar 2022

Nine Radio’s Ben Fordham retains his position as the number one breakfast show host in Sydney, while ABC drops market share following the departure of beloved hosts Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck.

The first GfK metro ratings survey of the year, finds Fordham’s 2GB show holding steady from the last survey of 2021, enjoying 19 per cent market share in the competitive field.

ABC Sydney is struggling to hold onto its audience, following the departure of Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck. Long-time afternoon host James Valentine has taken over the breakfast show, and was rewarded with a 1.6 per cent drop in market share, moving from 13.2 per cent to 11.6.

Elsewhere, Kyle & Jackie O fell 0.2 points for KIIS FM, to command a 10.6 per cent share, WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda kept its 9.1 per cent share, Triple M’s new breakfast show with NRL legend Mark Geyer fell 1 per cent to 3.6 per cent, and 2DayFM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin gained 0.6 per cent, to hit 3.3 per cent.

The survey period covers January 16 to February 26.


">

About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Has Channel Nine Just Burnt $2 Million?
Brands Doing More With Less Claims GFK
2GB’s Fordham Reclaims Sydney Breakfast Crown
Ben Fordham’s 2GB Breakfast Show Still Ratings King After Alan Jones Departure
Gerry Harvey Has A Problem Flogging Products To The Chinese After Bans
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Crest’s Tool Guardian Products Will Save Your Tools, And Your Life
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
TikTok launches own digital music aggregator ‘SoundOn’
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Aussies Among Fastest To Abandon Cash Purchases
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Piers Morgan Details Forthcoming Sky News Show
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Boost Mobile Offers Flood Assistance, Free Ukraine Calls
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Crest’s Tool Guardian Products Will Save Your Tools, And Your Life
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Surge protection is a big deal these days, with more products operating at different voltage, and more powerful products making...
Read More