Boost Mobile Announces Its Support Of 2020 Supercars

Boost Mobile has announced that it will re-enter Supercars for the 2020 season, which is scheduled to return 27th-28th June at Sydney Motorsport Park and run to the Bathurst 1000 on the 8th October.

Given the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season will consist of 11 events (10 in Australia and one in New Zealand). The full calendar can be viewed here.

The youth-focused telco brand has stepped in to continue its long-standing support of Motorsport in Australia during the tumultuous COVID-19 crisis.

“These are very uncertain times for sports in general and motorsport in particular. In a sport traditionally funded by sponsors, it is more important than ever for brands to step up if they are able, not just for the future of the Supercars Championship but the teams and the people behind them,” said Peter Adderton, Founder of Boost Mobile.

Rather than simply being a sponsor, this time Boost Mobile is going to also manage the overall running of the car, including all commercial aspects. Boost has partnered with Tickford Racing, which will manage the actual car and on-track elements.

“We were certainly put into a difficult situation last week losing 23Red Racing, but the leadership team at Boost Mobile have come up big and we are very happy to welcome Boost Mobile Racing to the Tickford family,” said Tim Edwards, CEO and Team Principal at Tickford Racing.

The Boost Mobile Racing Car will be driven by James Courtney, the 2010 Supercars champion and a 15-time Supercar race winner.

“Boost Mobile has been loyal and fully supportive of my career. The last few months have been admittedly crazy for my family and I, but I can’t thank Boost Mobile and Peter Adderton enough for their loyalty and support in keeping me behind the wheel and racing Supercars,” Courtney said.