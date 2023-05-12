Bluesound debuted its Node wireless media streamer 10 years ago, and to celebrate, it has decided to release a limited-run anniversary edition of the device. It will known as the Node X, and looks almost identical, however, the Node’s 3.5mm headphone jack has been swapped with a quarter-inch output, in order to accommodate a larger plug.

The headphone jack is powered by a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (AAA) “with patented feed-forward error correction resulting in infinitesimally low levels of noise, distortion, and power consumption.”

Feeding the amp and the RCA analog outputs is a new digital-to-analog converter (DAC). The ESS 9028Q2M Sabre DAC will replace the Node’s Texas Instruments / Burr Brown PCM 5242 DAC. The company claims this ESS DAC is a favourite among audiophiles for its “amazing musicality, near-zero levels of clock jitter, ultra-low noise, and a wide dynamic range.”

Bluesound will also be tossing in an RC1 remote to control the Node X, which normally costs an extra $149.

The Node X will also have the same capabilities including: