Adelaide’s only purpose-built outlet centre, housing 118 retail stores, has hit the market.

Harbour Town Premium Outlets centre is on the market by private developer Lewis Land Group.

The centre was built 20 years ago, and features 118 outlet stores, 1,480 parking spaces, and recieved a $12 million facelift in the past year.

has been put up for sale by private property developer, Lewis Land Group.

The centre is, according to CBRE’s Simon Rooney, one of “Adelaide’s best-performing retail assets.”

“The sale provides an opportunity for investors to gain immediate scale in the highly sought after but rarely traded outlet shopping sub-sector, which benefits from greater trading resilience during downturns and continues to demonstrate outperformance given its discount-based offering.”

Lewis Land Group CEO, Matthew McCarron, adds:

“Given the quality of our assets, we often receive enquiries from prospective purchasers. Harbour Town Adelaide is no exception, and we can confirm the centre – which is Adelaide’s only purpose-built outlet – is being offered for sale.”