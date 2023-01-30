HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BlueOS 4.0 Update Imminent

By | 30 Jan 2023

A major update to the BluOS 4.0m mobile app is on the way, with a preview available at the ISE – Integrated Systems Europe – trade show in Barcelona this week.

If you stream music through the BluOS multi-room music management system, which is used to control NAD, Bluesound and Cyrus Audio components, life will be getting easier, with BluOS 4.0 update on the cards.

Not only will this update see a cleaner layout and easier access around navigation and menus, but there will be customisation options to suit your individual needs.

“BluOS 4.0 brings added depth to personalised, multi-room hi-res listening,” says BluOS Product Manager Andrew Haines. “This comprehensive redesign of the mobile app interface reflects a commitment to delivering seamless user experiences for BluOS users.”

So what does that bring us? The new home screen is sleek and tile-based, serving up no-fuss access to stations, music selections, recently played tunes, services, news and updates.

The navigation bar will be relocated to the bottom of the screen which will give users easier reach to the menu, as well as one-tap access to the most vital BluOS features – Home, Favourites, Music, Players and Search.

The ”+” button in the browsing view will make it simpler for users to switch, manage and control streaming services, and you will be able to add or remove Favourites with one easy click using the star icon in the top right corner of the Albums & Playlists page, if the selected service provides it.

Another improvement means controlling and managing players in the Player Drawer will be accessible directly with just a click from the “now playing” screen.



