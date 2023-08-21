EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) has been presenting awards for 40 years to well-deserved, innovative hi-fi products that undergo a robust, rigorous judging process in two stages; testing and auditioning.

Two products have been honoured at this year’s 2023-2024 EISA Awards; Bluesound’s POWERNODE EDGE Music Streaming Amplifier, and NAD Classic C 3050 Integrated Amplifier.

Bluesound announced the POWERNODE EDGE had received the EISA 2023-2024 compact streaming amplifier award, noted to have a compact, sleek form factor, installation versatility, wide ranging functionality, and great sound.

See the features below:

Amplifier Type: DirectDigital.

DirectDigital. Power Output: 40 watts x 2 Into 8 Ohms.

40 watts x 2 Into 8 Ohms. Processor: Quad-Core 1.8GHz ARM® Cortex A53.

Quad-Core 1.8GHz ARM® Cortex A53. Multiroom Audio: BluOS Wireless Multi-Room Music Capability.

BluOS Wireless Multi-Room Music Capability. Streaming: MQA Music And Hi-Res Audio Streaming, Two-Way aptX HD Bluetooth, Airplay 2 also included.

MQA Music And Hi-Res Audio Streaming, Two-Way aptX HD Bluetooth, Airplay 2 also included. Audio Inputs: HDMI eARC, Optical & Analog Audio.

HDMI eARC, Optical & Analog Audio. Outputs: Wireless Headphone Output, Wired & Wireless Subwoofer Output, L/R Channel Speaker Terminals.

Wireless Headphone Output, Wired & Wireless Subwoofer Output, L/R Channel Speaker Terminals. Internet Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi + Gigabit Ethernet.

Dual-Band Wi-Fi + Gigabit Ethernet. Control: Front Panel Touch Controls, App Control with Adjustable Audio Settings, IR Remote with Learning Capability.

Front Panel Touch Controls, App Control with Adjustable Audio Settings, IR Remote with Learning Capability. Voice Control: Works With Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri.

Works With Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri. Finish: Black Or White.

This amplifier is available now for $649 USD at Amazon, $849 CAD at Amazon.ca , or $1,199 AUD at melbournehifi.com.au.

The EISA Board said, “Thanks to its impressively sleek, wall-mountable chassis, the POWERNODE EDGE can be installed practically anywhere, and the compact form factor is complemented by wide-ranging functionality. Controlled via Bluesound’s intuitive BluOS app, this sleek ‘just add speakers’ amplifier can access streaming services, Internet radio, and music files from a network or USB storage, while connections including HDMI eARC and two-way Bluetooth add even more to its versatility. Its sound, delivered by onboard amplifications and with hi-res audio support, packs a punch. Use the POWERNODE EDGE as a discrete amp in a standalone set-up or combine with other BluOS devices to form a multi-room music system.”

Product Manager for Bluesound, Matt Simmonds said, “The POWERNODE EDGE is the perfect segue into ‘just add speakers’ HiFi for streaming. We created an audiophile-grade componentry with wireless multi-room capabilities and smartphone controls. These controls come together to make this amp an excellent entry point to start, extend, or even complete an audio system of any size.”

NAD Electronics were also honoured at EISA in the Integrated Amplifier category, with it’s Classic C 3050 amplifier awarded, noted to be a retro inspired amplifier with future proofing technology, superior streaming options, spectacular sound quality, and multi room capability.

See the features below:

Cabinet: Walnut-finished vinyl-clad cabinet, with dark grey front panel, front-panel VU meters, push-button input controls, and 1970s cursive branding.

Walnut-finished vinyl-clad cabinet, with dark grey front panel, front-panel VU meters, push-button input controls, and 1970s cursive branding. Continuous Power Output: 100W per channel into 8/4 ohms.

100W per channel into 8/4 ohms. Instantaneous Power Output: 135W per channel.

135W per channel. Expansion Module: Allowing the addition of BluOS high-resolution multi-room music streaming & Dirac Live room correction, requiring an additional an extra purchase.

Allowing the addition of BluOS high-resolution multi-room music streaming & Dirac Live room correction, requiring an additional an extra purchase. Tip: 500Hz limited version of Dirac Live with optional module. A full bandwidth license can be purchased from Dirac.com

500Hz limited version of Dirac Live with optional module. A full bandwidth license can be purchased from Dirac.com DAC: High-performance TI PCM5242 differential DAC.

High-performance TI PCM5242 differential DAC. Phono Input: Ultra-low noise MM phono stage with infrasonic filtering circuitry.

Ultra-low noise MM phono stage with infrasonic filtering circuitry. Digital Audio Inputs: One optical, one coaxial digital input.

One optical, one coaxial digital input. Analog Audio Inputs: One set of line-level analog inputs with low-noise buffer amplifiers.

One set of line-level analog inputs with low-noise buffer amplifiers. Audio Outputs: Analog Pre-amp out/Main-in connections.

Analog Pre-amp out/Main-in connections. HDMI: HDMI-eARC input included.

HDMI-eARC input included. Speaker Connections: A/B speaker terminals.

A/B speaker terminals. Subwoofer Output: Allows connection of an externally powered subwoofer.

Allows connection of an externally powered subwoofer. Headphone Output: Dedicated headphone amplifier with front-mounted ¼-inch front panel headphone connection.

Dedicated headphone amplifier with front-mounted ¼-inch front panel headphone connection. Remote Control: IR remote control included.

IR remote control included. CI Control: 12V Trigger out, IR in.

This one can be purchased for $1,399 USD at Crutchfield, $1,899 CAD at authorised NAD dealers, and $3,299 AUD at theaudiotailor.com.au.

The EISA Awards Board said, “From the outside, the C 3050 pays homage to NAD’s earliest designs with its faithfully executed vintage styling, but in all other respects this is a thoroughly modern integrated amp with a do-it-all ethos. Plug in NAD’s optional BluOS-D card and the functionality grows to include superior streaming options (including app control and multi-room capability), plus Dirac room calibration. And while the forward-thinking technology delivered impressive sound quality, you can feast your eyes on the C 3050’s large VU meters. What’s that about having your cake and eating it?”

Product Manager at NAD, Cas Oostvogel said, “50 years of history and innovation truly meets the future of hi-fi through our C 3050 amplifier. The vintage-inspired walnut finish, dual VU meters, and push-button input selectors bring back old-school components that music lovers once loved, while also bringing them back to when they first discovered great-sounding audio…The C 3050 delivers incredible sound capabilities, and thanks to NAD’s MDC2 future-proofing technology, C 3050 owners can continue to add new leading-edge capabilities like BluOS’s high-resolution multi-room streaming and Dirac Live room correction all within our amplifier.”