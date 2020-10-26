Bluesound Professional, which is distributed in Australia via Convoy, has released two network active loudspeakers, the BSP1000 and BSP500.

The Canada-based audio firm is now shipping the two units which are powered by PoE, allowing a one-wire connection to the speaker for both power and audio.

The BSP1000 features a 6.5’’ LF driver and it is port loaded with a provided port plug for outdoor use. Its frequency response is 45Hz-23kHz and both units provide a maximum SPL of 100dB.

The BSP500 utilises a 5.25’’ woofer and has a frequency response of 63kHz-23kHz.

Users can control the speakers with any Windows or Mac computer as well as any iOS/Android phones and tablets. Access to content and power via the wired ethernet also means glitch-free sound streaming.

Each of the units have an integral bracket which allows for wall-mounting with 90 degrees of swivel and 170 degrees of rotation and they are equipped with an IP65 rating for indoor or outdoor use.

Two or more of the BSP models can be paired in stereo or multiple mono configuration and can be integrated with local network content storage.

The BSP1000 and BSP500 come in either white or black matte and the first shipment is due to land in Australia in early November.

The BSP 500 is priced at AU$1,099 while the BSP1000 will retail for AU$1,299.