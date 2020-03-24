BlackBerry Taps Local Leadership

SYDNEY: BlackBerry has overhauled its local leadership team as the company brings its Cylance artificial intelligence platform and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) offering together as BlackBerry Spark.

As it looks to bring BlackBerry Spark and BlackBerry IoT Solutions to the channel in Australia and New Zealand, the company has given some of its local Cylance and BlackBerry leadership team members a makeover and, for some individuals, expanded responsibilities and remits.

Former Cylance director of channels in Asia-Pacific Joe McPhillips is now director of channel sales for BlackBerry Spark across APAC.

Jason Duerden, , formerly Cylance regional director for Australia and New Zealand, becomes BlackBerry Spark’s MD for Australia and New Zealand.