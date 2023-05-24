Starting today, Aussies can stream BINGE and Kayo Sports across all Amazon Fire TV devices, including an expanded range of premium sports and entertainment.

With the collaboration between BINGE and Fire TV, customers can access a huge selection of on-demand entertainment directly through a Fire TV device, showcasing seamless integration and exceptional picture quality.

Kayo Sports customers are also now able to enjoy the best of live and on demand sports through Fire TV, being able to fully immerse in live matches and catch up on highlights, all at their convenience.

Executive Director of BINGE, Alison Hurbert-Burns has said, “I am thrilled we can now offer Amazon Fire TV users the very best of drama, lifestyle, reality, documentaries and movies that are available on BINGE. And with so much great content coming up, including And Just Like that Season 2, BINGE original FBoy Island Australia and Based on a True Story starring Kaley Cuoco, it’s the perfect time to have access to BINGE.”

Executive Director of Kayo Sports, Cate Hefele has said, “Kayo Sports is the go-to destination for streaming the world’s best sports and with AFL, NRL and motorsport in full swing, there has never been a better time to have access to Kayo Sports with every game, every round, live and on demand, plus all the best shows and commentary across the week.”

Patrick Walker. Country Manager of Amazon Devices has said, “Our customers love entertainment, and BINGE and Kayo Sports have been at the top of their wishlist in terms of the content they want to watch at home on Fire TV. Fire TV brings together the best of local and international entertainment to the big screen for Australian families, with a fast, intuitive and personalised smart TV experience. With BINGE and Kayo Sports, the cinematic experience extends on our promise for endless entertainment.”

This new collaboration is catering towards a growing demand for diverse and high-quality content.

Amazon customers are now able to access over 200,000+ movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Stan, Paramount+, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+, 7plus, SBS On Demand and much more, all available on Fire TV devices.

Customers can download the BINGE and Kayo Sports apps through the Amazon Fire TV Appstore.

Kayo Sports is available starting at $25 a month, and BINGE is available starting from $10 a month.