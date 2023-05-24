TP Vision, who makes Philips-branded television sets, has teamed up with gaming monitor brand AOC for a range of portable speakers.

The AOC-branded range consists of three models with naming conventions based on size: the smaller AOC Speaker O1, mid-sized AOC O2 and the AOC Speaker O3 party box.

TP Vision are yet to release technical specifications for the three speakers, only to say the range will be available from July.

“A key part of the AOC experience with all three speakers is to offer superior sound performance – with deep bass and an extra wide, authentic stereo image plus advanced connectivity and sharing – including the instant switch between connected devices and multi-connection for up to 100 speakers,” AOC said of the speakers.

“Sustainability will also be a key hallmark of all AOC Sound products,” they continue.

“The first three speakers are all particularly robust with each guaranteed to offer long-life performance and ownership while they also have among the current highest percentage of recycled materials in their construction.”