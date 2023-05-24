HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Developing AI Soundalikes To Read Podcast Ads

Spotify Developing AI Soundalikes To Read Podcast Ads

By | 24 May 2023

Spotify is working on technology that will use AI soundalikes of its popular presenters to read advertising copy during its podcasts.

This development was revealed by Bill Simmons, CEO of The Ringer, who sold its podcasting network to Spotify in 2020 for close to $300 million.

“I don’t think Spotify is going to get mad at me for this, but we’re developing that stuff,” Simmons told The Atlantic editor Derek Thompson, during a recent episode of the Bill Simmons podcast.

“There is going to be a way to use my voice for the ads,” he continued.

“You have to obviously give the approval for the voice, but it opens up, from an advertising standpoint, all these different great possibilities.”

This makes sense from a marketing and workload point of view, but ad reads are often a point of difference for podcasts, and mirrors the ‘ad reads’ heard on commercial radio. Removing this personalised element may make advertisers baulk.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Tidal Adding Hi-Res Lossless FLAC, Likely To Ditch MQA Format
Universal Music Tells Streaming Platform To Block AI-Generated Music
Spotify HiFi Still Coming, But No Word On When
Vinyl Smashes CD!
Woke Culture & LGBTQ+ Focus Contributed To Collapse Of Bank Claims Major Hardware Store Founder
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Harvey Norman Franchise Operation Needs To Be Investigated Claim Suppliers
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/
Shipping Protection From New Aussie Fin-Tech
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/
BINGE & Kayo Sports Launched On The Amazon Fire TV Appstore For Aussies
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/
Philips Partners With AOC For Speaker Range
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/
Peloton Revamps Workout App
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Harvey Norman Franchise Operation Needs To Be Investigated Claim Suppliers
Latest News
/
May 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Harvey Norman stock control system “Is a shambles claim observers” with suppliers who have been hit by the placing...
Read More