Home > Industry > Retailers > BIG W > Big W's Bub&Me Sale Features Uniden Cameras, UV Sanitiser Bags & More

Big W’s Bub&Me Sale Features Uniden Cameras, UV Sanitiser Bags & More

By | 29 Jul 2020
Tomorrow Big W is kicking off its bi-annual Bub&Me sales, which will run in-store and online until 12th August. This time round, Big W is offering a range of tech products for parents, such as baby monitors, thermometers and UV sanitiser bags.

As an introductory offer, Big W is taking 20% of Uniden’s baby monitors. The Uniden Wireless Baby Audio Monitor with Room Temperature costs $63.20 (and $79 once the promotion has ended), while the Uniden Full HD Pan and Tilt Smart Baby Camera is priced at $143.20 ($179 after the promotion).

Other tech products in the Bub&Me sales include:

  • Motorola Portable 2.8-inch Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi – $113.40 (save $75.60)
  • Motorola Digital Audio Baby Monitor with Baby Care Timer – $59.95 (save $54)
  • Motorola Portable 2.8-inch Video Baby Monitor with Wi-FI – $167.40 (save $111.60)
  • Homedics UV Clean Sanitiser Bag – $104.30 (save $44.70)
  • Homedics Animal Nightlight (in baby chick and elephant) – $23.95 (save $16)
  • VTech full Colour Video and Audio Baby Monitor – $74.25 (save $24.75)
  • VTech Safe and Sound Audio Monitor – $44.25 (save $14.75)
  • VTech Full Colour Video and Audio Baby Monitor – $111.75 (save $37.25)

Big W Bub&Me Sale 27th July – 12th August

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
