A landmark deal between the world’s largest theatre chain, AMC, and Universal Pictures has significantly reduced the time new films will take before hitting home video – triggering a further lift in home entertainment gear demand amid the COVID19 pandemic.

The deal will see the “theatrical window” slip from 75 days to just 17 days, for films produced by Comcast Corp’s Universal and played at AMC theatres.

Commentators claim the deal could trigger a further lift in new home entertainment equipment demand (e.g. upgrading TVs, soundbars, speakers), with consumers waiting just over two weeks for blockbuster new movie titles.

The news comes as demand for ‘home improvement’ products soars in the months hit by coronavirus lockdowns, as work-from-home consumers seek to lift their surroundings.

AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron states the company “enthusiastically embraces this new industry model.”

Many studio makers continue to grapple with the opportune release of movie titles during the coronavirus pandemic, with digital releases also gaining in commercial revenue.

Commentators expect home entertainment equipment makers to continue to benefit from decreasing movie theatre windows, coupled with the growth of subscription services Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and more.