Days after Marantz and Denon announced major price cuts, Yamaha Music Australia has also moved to slash prices on their popular soundbars.

The Japanese brand who are also the leader in musical instruments announced their price reposition across most soundbar models.

A leader in the soundbar market Yamaha’s Dale Moore – Marketing Manager for Yamaha’s AV Division said, “Our price reposition acknowledges the growing sales trend in this category”.

“As a premium brand, we have a long history of some of the best sounding products in this category. There’s no doubt our YSP (Yamaha Sound Projector) has long been regarded as the best audio technology on any sound bar, producing 5.1 discrete channels of sound as opposed to virtual surround sound from most other models. We’re excited that this technology is now available at a highly-attractive price point of $1,099 RRP (Recommended Retail Price) on the popular YSP-2700.”

Yamaha’s extensive line-up starts with the compact SR-C20A compact sound bar at $279 RRP.

Next in the range is the SR-B20A at the new price of $299 RRP, followed by the YAS-109 and ATS-1090 at $349.

Moving to models with a wireless sub included, the YAS-209 and ATS-2090 has an RRP or $499 while the MusicCast BAR 400 with MusicCast multi-room and music streaming functionality, plus the ability to add wireless rear speakers when adding the MusicCast 20 or MusicCast 50 (sold separately) is now available at $799 RRP.

Sitting atop the range with Yamaha’s renowned YSP technology is the YSP-2700 at $1,099 RRP and the flagship YSP-5600BMK2 at $2,499 RRP supporting Dolby Atmos and delivering the most encompassing surround sound from any sound bar without exception.

“We’re proud to have been a pioneer of this category in Australia with the launch of the YSP-1 circa 2004”, says Boyd Gill – Product and Training Manager at Yamaha Music Australia. “Our revised pricing today reflects our ongoing commitment to enable all Australians to experience TRUE SOUND from Yamaha.”

Last week Sound United slashed the price of their the Denon X6700H 13.2 Channel AV Receiver previously sold for $6,199 RRP.

It is now selling for $4,999. The Marantz SR7015 AV Receiver is on sale for $3,999 RRP (previously $5,190), and the Marantz PM7000N is now $1,999 RRP (down from $2,690).

The popular Denon Home wireless range of speakers has also been slashed in price with Home 150 now selling for $399 RRP (was $529), Home 250 now just $699 RRP (was $849), and finally Home 350 now $999 RRP (down from $1,299).