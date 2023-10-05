HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Big Audio Brands Using Melbourne Hi Fi Show To Launch New Products

By | 5 Oct 2023

A massive success in the past the Australian Hi Fi show run by StereoNet is set to kick off next month in Melbourne with major audio brands investing in the show.

More than 60 exhibitors are set to show the latest in top end Hi Fi gear at the event between October 20-22, 2023, at the Pullman Hotel & Convention Centre in Albert Park, Melbourne.

On show will be the new Yamaha Amp that boosts headphone listening, there is also a revolutionary new product from Australian loudspeaker manufacturer Krix. Melbourne based audio distributor Synergy is set to use the event to launch their new Advance Paris range of Hi-Fi gear following the loss of Cambridge Audio, they are also set to show off their latest Sous Faber and McIntosh gear including a 1200 watt.

Also launching new product at the show is Audio Active who is set to show off their Anthem range.

As one major distributor told ChannelNews “This is the event that the industry invests in as SteroNet is delivering the premium audiophile customer”.

Spanning three levels, the show boasts more than 200 world-leading brands in the Hi-Fi market.

New for 2023 is the Headzones area, a large space in the Mercure Lounge dedicated exclusively to headphones and portable audio, in conjunction with Sydney’s headphone specialist, Minidisc.com.au.

Vinyl lovers are also catered for with the Australian Record Fair, the only three-day record fair in the country. You can expect to find thousands of new and used Records, Music Memorabilia, and accessories from some of Australia’s best vendors.

Marc Rushton, Event Director, said: “The StereoNET Melbourne Hi-Fi & AV Show smashed all expectations when it returned after the pandemic in 2022. Attendance set new records for an Australian Hi-Fi Show, and 2023 is on track to deliver yet another world-class show once again”.



