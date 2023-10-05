HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Planning Update To Kill Gmail Spam

By | 5 Oct 2023

Within the coming year, Google Workspace has plans to spruce up security in Gmail, focusing on making bulk emails harder to flood into inboxes.

Yes, details of the company’s plans for Gmail are being shared, however roll out dates won’t begin until at least February next year. The advanced notice is to prepare users, especially those navigating the platform in bulk.

These new requirements are intended to make the platform more secure and user-friendly, in an effort to decrease spam, especially for those susceptible to phishing and malware attacks, due to not being aware of security holes.

Google Workspace is pushing forward with new requirements, including email authentication, the ability to easily unsubscribe, and email assurance. Yahoo are also partnering with Google to take on these requirements as well.

Email authentication will require bulk senders to confirm themselves as the owner of the account before continuing to send an email. It will be set in place as a security measure to find exploits before hackers can.

Bulk users will be able to unsubscribe with one click from commercial emails, with two-day processing.

Email assurance will require the rate of spam in an inbox to be capped.

The company noted while these are already common practices for users, the strict implementation will assist in improving the health of the platform.

This guidance is intended for bulk users with personal accounts ending in @gmail.com or @googlemail.com, or a work/school account from Google Workspace, such as .edu.



