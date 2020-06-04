Belkin Ramp Up Charger Range With USB-PD

Tech accessories giant, Belkin, has launched five new charging accessories in Australia, including two USB-PD enabled variants for the emerging fast charging technology – available from JB Hi-Fi and other retailers.

USB-PD (USB Power Delivery) claims to charge devices up to 70% faster than standard 5W charging, delivering up to 100W of power.

The technology is available in a slew of Android and iOS devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

The new Belkin range USB-PD range will include a home wall charger and on-the-go car charger.

Also launching is a new multi-port power bank for Belkin’s Pocket Power range, which allows consumers to charge up to three devices at once.

The company has debuted a more affordable option of its popular 10W wireless charger by forgoing an AC adapter, coupled with new cable lengths (15cm to 3m).

Further information and full product specifications are available on Belkin’s website here.

BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C Wall Charger 18W + USB-C to Lightning Cable ($54.95)

compact 18-watt wall charger

BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C Car Charger 18W + USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector| RRP $49.95

compact car charger with USB-PD support

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank 10K (Multi-port) | RRP $59.95

power up to three devices, mix of USB-C and USB-A ports

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Braided Cable Range | RRP $19.95 (15cm) / $24.95 (1m) / $29.95 (2m) / $34.95 (3m)

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging 10W (no adapter) | Pad: RRP $49.95 Stand: $59.95