Belkin has launched a new adapter that can add Apple AirPlay 2 to any traditional stereo speaker.

The Belkin Soundform Connect plugs into any 3.5mm or optical input in a powered speaker or receiver system, allowing users to stream audio to it by tapping the AirPlay icon on a compatible iOS device, or by asking Siri.

According to Belkin, the Soundform Connect is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, allowing it to be assigned to an individual room and programmed with automations through the HomeKit app.

“Gone are the days of overlooking legacy speaker systems that aren’t equipped for the digital age. Engineered to give life to traditional home stereo speakers and sound systems, the Soundform Connect allows users to seamlessly stream audio without the hassle of pairing devices,” the manufacturer said.

The Soundform Connect is selling through Belkin online for $99.99 USD ($129.24 AUD). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be released.