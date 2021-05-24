HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Belkin > Belkin Brings AirPlay To Traditional Speakers

Belkin Brings AirPlay To Traditional Speakers

By | 24 May 2021
,

Belkin has launched a new adapter that can add Apple AirPlay 2 to any traditional stereo speaker.

The Belkin Soundform Connect plugs into any 3.5mm or optical input in a powered speaker or receiver system, allowing users to stream audio to it by tapping the AirPlay icon on a compatible iOS device, or by asking Siri.

According to Belkin, the Soundform Connect is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, allowing it to be assigned to an individual room and programmed with automations through the HomeKit app.

“Gone are the days of overlooking legacy speaker systems that aren’t equipped for the digital age. Engineered to give life to traditional home stereo speakers and sound systems, the Soundform Connect allows users to seamlessly stream audio without the hassle of pairing devices,” the manufacturer said.

The Soundform Connect is selling through Belkin online for $99.99 USD ($129.24 AUD). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be released.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Accessories Already On The Way For New Apple Products
Belkin Commits To 100% Carbon Neutrality By 2025
Apple Extends Device Tracking To Third Parties
New Belkin Earbuds Trackable With Apple Phones
Belkin Launches Magnetic Phone Mount With Face Tracking
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cole Hahn Marking Up Sneakers 200% Over US Retail Price
Latest News
/
May 24, 2021
/
Kogan.com Shares Up 11 Per Cent After Dramatic Crash
Industry Latest News
/
May 24, 2021
/
Is Ayonz Facing A Blaupunkt DVD Recall Over Multi Region Playback Issues
Latest News
/
May 24, 2021
/
REVIEW: JBL Club Pro+ TWS – Great Sound, But Squash The Bugs, Please
JBL Latest News Latest Reviews
/
May 24, 2021
/
Facebook Will Only Pay $20.2 Million In Aussie Taxes, Despite $700 Million Ad Revenue
Industry Latest News
/
May 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cole Hahn Marking Up Sneakers 200% Over US Retail Price
Latest News
/
May 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
US Shoe brand Cole Haan and their local distributor True Alliance, appear to be quite prepared to rort Australian consumers...
Read More