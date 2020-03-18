HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Reviews > Headphones Buds > Beats By Dr. Dre's New $219.95 Powerbeats Land In Oz

Beats By Dr. Dre’s New $219.95 Powerbeats Land In Oz

By | 18 Mar 2020
Beats By Dre Powerbeats

As of today, the latest workout-friendly earphones from Beats By Dr. Dre are available in Australia for $219.95. At the moment, they are offered in black, white and red at Apple.com.

The new Powerbeats feature the same powerful, high-quality audio and sleek earbud design of its predecessor, the Powerbeats Pro, but have a handy neckband (to keep your ear pieces secure while you’re being active), a longer battery life and a lower price point.

Beats By Dr Dre Powerbeats

They have a 15-hour battery life on full charge and they charge fast. Just five minutes of fast fuel charging will give you one hour of playback. Powered by the H1 chip, the Powerbeats have faster pairing, making it easy to switch between iCloud devices and hands-free Hey Siri on iOS devices.

Designed for active users, these earphones have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. There are also playback controls directly on the earbuds, so you don’t need to fiddle with your phone. If you need to take a call, the dual beamforming microphones offer enhanced call quality.

The ear tips come in four sizes so you can find the optimal fit.

