SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone. The small device, which has been rumoured for some time, reuses the iPhone 8 design but comes with updated internals.

Apple‘s 5.5-inch screen phone will presumably reuse the iPhone 8 Plus’s design.

The new phones will also have a solid-state home button like the original iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and will also rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID.