Bang & Olufsen has launched a new edition of its wireless gaming headphones, Beoplay Portal, which now offer wireless 2.4GHz connectivity for PC and PlayStation.

With improved battery life of 42 hours (19 hours with ANC), Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX Adaptive technology, and a new wireless dongle, this marks a substantial upgrade for the Beoplay Portal, which first launched last year.

“Since its launch in March 2021 Beoplay Portal has become a highly awarded product, opening the doors to Bang & Olufsen for a new group of consumers,” explains Dorte Vestergaard, Bang & Olufsen’s Category Director.

“The new edition targets more platforms to strengthen our ties with the gaming community, and means we can welcome more people into the B&O family.”

“The combination of supreme sound, unparalleled style, and seamless connectivity makes Portal the ideal solution for the consumer who wants all use-cases covered in one headset. We are excited to be building on the initial success and continue our expansion within gaming”.

The headphones feature an array of beamforming microphones, which isolates and amplifies the user’s voice, while blocking background noise, meaning you can communicate while gaming in any physical situation.

Not surprisingly for a B&O product, these sound fantastic, with two 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets giving a precise and faithful acoustic reproduction, and Dolby Atmos for Headphones providing virtual surround sound.

The Beoplay Portal PC PS will be available in three colourways: Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy, for A$880 starting mid-March.