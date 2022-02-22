Severe storms in Sydney have seen Internet outages across a wide area, with services down across the North Shore.

Telstra NBN broadband services are down and mobile broadband in Mosman, has slowed to a crawl as consumers taking to their mobile phones for home and office broadband needs.

At one stage a 5G broadband service on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was down to a1.80mps download and less than 1mps upload.

Telstra’s web site is showing that the outage could last for two days.

More to follow