Danish lifestyle technology brand Bang & Olufsen is releasing the Moment Collection – an Asia Pacific only colourway designed to mark the Year of the Tiger.

“As the New Year approaches, the indigo and ultramarine tone, which symbolises vitality and the future, is perfectly integrated into the timeless designs,” a company release explains.

“Indigo connects both the past and the future, giving the products a brand-new sensory experience and brings a new generation of unique music experience, while the ultramarine tone is expressive and very present in lifestyle and fashion, and will be for the year to come.”

The Moment Collection features four products: Beoplay A9 4th Gen (A$5,200), Beoplay EQ (A$650), Beoplay HX (A$880), and Beolit 20 ($A950).

The products will be available later this month.