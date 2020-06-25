HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Google Goes Incognito In New Mobile Privacy Push

Google Goes Incognito In New Mobile Privacy Push

By | 25 Jun 2020
, ,

Google has sought to remedy long-running concerns over mobile user privacy, with latest initiatives rolling out automatic data deletions, easier incognito mode access and more.

Accessing incognito mode on all Google products will soon become faster and easier, accessible by simply long-pressing a user’s profile photo in apps such as Maps, Search and YouTube.

Users will know they’ve entered incognito mode as the app’s screen goes ‘dark.’

Incognito mode allows users to browse in ‘private’, preventing search engines and other apps from saving history, cookies, site data and information saved in forms.

Interestingly, Apple iOS app versions will be the first to receive the new Google update, with Android variants shortly after.

The news follows several years of campaigning from consumers and governments over the treatment of Google’s data privacy.

The new updates seek to edge closer to privacy as a default for all Google apps, with users able to change a variety of privacy options within Google’s Privacy Checkup Hub.

Users will also be pushed to advise their preferred time length for data to be automatically deleted.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
Aussies Receive Google Play Music To YouTube Music Transfers
Big Tech Safeguard Shake-Up: Protections To Be Rolled Back
Fitbit Versa smartwatch fitness tracker wearables
ACCC: ‘Google’s Fitbit Acquisition Raises Concerns’
Apple WWDC Under Siege Over ‘Hostile’ App Store Terms
Department Of Justice’s Overhaul Threatens Google, Facebook, Twitter
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification
Android TV Latest News QLED
/
June 25, 2020
/
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 25, 2020
/
Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch
Apple Automotive Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
Job Vacancies Fall By A Record 43%
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
June 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The global console game market is expected to grow by 43% in 2020, from $40.6 billion in 2019 to $57.9...
Read More