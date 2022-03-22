Kmart has responded to online rumours that it will be switching to self-service checkouts only.

“At Kmart, we strive to deliver an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience to all our customers whether they choose to shop with us in-store or online,” a spokesperson for the retailer said.

“Since late 2015, we began introducing self-service registers to our stores as part of our commitment to customers in allowing them to access a more efficient service, especially during peak trading periods.

“We understand there are many different ways you can shop with us at Kmart and we assure all of our loyal customers that at every step, we will always have a Kmart team member available to support them.

“Whether it be to greet them at the front entrance, help process transactions, finding their favourite items in store or pack an online order ready for collection or delivery.

“We look forward to servicing all our customers in the many different ways they like to shop.”

This ought to kick the ball down the road for a few years, although Kmart’s claim that “we will always have a Kmart team member available” might be a tad premature given the quick uptake of self-service hubs.