Aussies Too Lazy To Switch Telcos

By | 28 Oct 2022

A new survey has shown that Australians rarely switch telcos despite the easy savings available to them.

The annual EFTM Mobile Phone Survey, which surveys 2,000 Australians about their mobile phone plans and user habits, shows the average monthly spend on mobile plans is roughly $50 – breaking down to a $60 average for post-paid plans and $30 for prepaid plans.

On average Australians have 47GB of data available to use each month, while only actually using 24GB.

Most users can therefore make a $10 per month plan reduction with their own telco, or slash more than double that by switching telcos.

They won’t though.

Over half of those surveyed have not switched telcos in the last five years, with the number jumping to 68 per cent who haven’t changed in the past three years.

Even those hit with the recent Optus breach seem content to stay put.

Although 56 per cent of current Optus customers answered ‘YES’ when asked if they were “considering changing telcos as a direct result of the Optus cyber attack”, only 10 per cent have actually already done so.

No doubt that initial rage against the telco has already subsided.

33 per cent of users are on prepaid plans with another 36 per cent on month-to-month post-paid plans. This means 69 per cent can change telcos at the drop of a hat.

They won’t though.


