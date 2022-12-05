HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon’s Media Chief Steps Down Amid Mass Layoffs

By | 5 Dec 2022

After Amazon’s mass layoff of some 10,000 employees, the company’s top media exclusive Jeff Blackburn is planning to retire in 2023, following which, the division will be overseen by two existing employees who will directly report to CEO Andy Jassy.

Blackburn has held many leadership roles over two decades at the company and has worked on a number of initiatives that include advertising, Amazon Studios, Prime Video service, and music business.

“The last 18 months have been a thrill,” Blackburn wrote in an email to staff. “But I’ve decided to spend 2023 differently, giving more time to family, and feel strongly this is the right decision for me.”

“Amazon wouldn’t be the same company without Jeff, and I’d like to thank him for his many contributions to the company’s success thus far and in the future,” Amazon chief Andy Jassy said in a statement.

The current layoffs marks the biggest downsizing the company has had since it first started.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said that the teams are making adjustments since certain roles have now become redundant.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected,” she had said.

Blackburn will remain at Amazon through early next year to “ensure a smooth transition.”

 



