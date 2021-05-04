HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Seven West Inks Google, Facebook Deals After Media Law Feud

By | 4 May 2021
Australian media giant Seven West Media has inked multi-year content deals with Facebook and Google coming just months after media code laws were passed to help Australian media get a slice of new revenue sources and access digital markets.

The free-to-air broadcaster and publisher of Perth city’s main metro daily said it would supply content for the Alphabet unit’s News Showcase platform for five years and to a similar Facebook product for three. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“These partnerships have been made possible by the introduction of the Media Bargaining Code,” said Seven CEO James Warburton.

The new law gives the government power to intervene if domestic media companies can’t reach agreement with tech giants.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp which owns about two-thirds of Australian newspapers, signed global deals with the platforms in the past two months.

Nine Entertainment, which competes with Seven in free-to-air and publishes the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review, has said it signed a Google deal but is yet to finalise arrangements with Facebook.

Google said it passed the milestone of having 100 Australian news titles. Many smaller Australian media outlets, including the ABC, have signed deals with Google or said they are open to doing deals with Facebook.

