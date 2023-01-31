Aussie Broadband has added 400Gbps links between Sydney and Melbourne, teaming with Telstra Wholesale’s Ethernet services to provide the capacity.

The services have been in a live trial since December, and “utilise multiple data centres along a coastal and inland fibre path”, according to Aussie Broadband, allowing the telco to increase its network capacity by up to 400 per cent.

“Aussie Broadband is the first client to adopt Telstra Wholesale’s native 400Gbps wavelengths, rather than stacking multiple 100Gbps services,” Aussie Broadband’s co-founder and CTO John Reisinger said.

“The additional capacity helps Aussie better handle localised content network outages, which can sometimes result in hundreds of gigabits per second having to be carried to alternate locations.”

Steve Long, executive at Telstra Wholesale, said data traversing over the Telstra fixed network has “tripled since 2017 and continues to grow at about 25 per cent each year.”

“Leveraging Telstra’s diverse fibre network, together with our experience in backhaul services, we can tailor backhaul solutions to help future proof our customers’ networks and businesses helping them manage their end users’ ever growing data needs.”

400Gbps services will be available to Aussie Broadband customers from April.