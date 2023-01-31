The IE200 wired in-ear headset from Sennheiser is a high-quality product aimed squarely at music buffs, as it features their proprietary TrueResponse transducer tech.

This technology uses a 7mm ultra-wideband transducer designed to deliver high-fidelity audio, and allows for balanced and vivid sound that draws on deep, strong bass.

This set also features a dual-tuning function that allows users to install the ear pads in either of two positions in the sound pipe so you can control how the sound is balanced. When the pads are in a closed position you will experience a standard intimate soundstage. However, when they’re in an open position prepare for warm spatial audio delivery, as if you’re engaging with open-back headphones in an in-ear fit.

The IE 200 also benefits from a compact ergonomic design so it adapts to various sized ears, and fits you firmly and gives long-lasting comfort.

It also features an improved braided cable to reduce touch noise, so it’s great in a noisy environment, plus there’s a 3.5mm stereo plug and an embedded MMCX interface so you can connect to phones, music players and laptops.