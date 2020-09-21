HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Broadband > Aussie Broadband Boss Sees 1Gbps Available To Half The NBN

Aussie Broadband Boss Sees 1Gbps Available To Half The NBN

By | 21 Sep 2020
, , ,

CANBERRA: Aussie Broadband said it has experienced a 5.5pc uptick in its customer base for 1Gbps plans when the ISP began to offer the service in May.

“In our view, [demand is] much stronger than we actually anticipated in those plans,” MD Phillip Britt, pictured, told the Joint Standing Committee on the National Broadband Network late last week. “We think it could get to 10 percent within a couple of years.”

Britt said that, as it currently stands, NBN is only offering its 500-1000Mbps plans on 18pc of its network, which consists of all its fibre-to-the-premises footprint, and an initial seven percent of the HFC network.

“We believe that, in time, it might be available to offer fibre-to-the-curb footprint as well – the technology certainly supports it, it’s something NBN needs to enable.”

The Aussie Broadband boss also said that there are “very few people that actually need that kind of speed”.

“It’s one of those things. If it’s available, and I’ve got the income to support it – because I mean that ultrafast plan is a $150 a month sort-of-thing – then I’ll want it and I have it,” Britt said.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Telstra Service To Boost Online Gaming
Optus Hikes Home 5G Prices With New Plans
Aussie Broadband Launches $40 Million Raising For IPO
Telcos Breached NBN Migration Rules 8000 Times: ACMA
Coronavirus Hits Merged TPG/Vodafone Hard
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TikTok And WeChat Receive Stays Of Execution
China Ban Content Industry
/
September 21, 2020
/
Belkin Releases Smaller, Lighter, Faster Wall Chargers
Belkin Brands Latest News
/
September 21, 2020
/
Apple Stock Sinks Lower
Apple Industry
/
September 21, 2020
/
PC & Notebook Makers Turning To AMD Processor Over Struggling Intel
Components Gaming Gaming Laptops
/
September 21, 2020
/
CE & Appliance Retailers Facing Triple Whammy This Christmas, Dan Andrew Slammed
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
September 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TikTok And WeChat Receive Stays Of Execution
China Ban Content Industry
/
September 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
An eleventh-hour thumbs-up from President Donald Trump has potentially saved TikTok from shutting down in the US, while a court...
Read More