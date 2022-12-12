HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pixel 7 Pro Receives New Camera Update

By | 12 Dec 2022

Google is now rolling out an updated version of Pixel 7 Pro Camera to offer users more control over its macro mode.

At launch (on version 8.7.165), Google turned on Auto Macro so that “Camera uses Macro Focus automatically when taking photos at a close range,” whereas now the macro focus option lets users choose between off, auto mode, and on.

It initially appeared in Settings under Composition and was enabled by default if you moved your camera close enough to a subject. A yellow flower icon would appear with a tap letting you turn Macro Focus off temporarily.

 

Google Camera 8.7.250 has added a Macro Focus entry to the quick settings which one can access by swiping down on the viewfinder or tapping the top-left control pill.

Appearing alongside More light (flash), Top Shot, Timer, and Ratio, Macro Focus is set to “Auto.”

“Off” disables the feature and a “Macro is off” message will appear at the top of your screen when you get close to something.

“On” will keep Macro Focus enabled — by switching lenses immediately — all the time and you get a “Macro is locked” message.



