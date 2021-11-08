HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AusPost Shuts ShopMate As Online Shopping Catches Up

AusPost Shuts ShopMate As Online Shopping Catches Up

By | 8 Nov 2021

Australia Post has announced the closure of its popular ShopMate parcel forwarding service.

The service will close for good on February 25, with all parcels needing to arrive at the ShopMate centre in the US before January 10, or risk being returned to sender.

For those not in the know, ShopMate is an official solution to a common bugbear for Australians. It sets up an American postal address so Aussies can order items that don’t ship internationally. ShopMate then forwards these purchases onto your Australian address – for a fee, obviously.

Online shopping and the ease of international freight seems to have caught up to Australia Post’s service, however an email sent by the company explains:

“Our ShopMate partner, Singapore Post has launched VPost in Australia and can ship to you from the USA, UK, Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia. Consider using VPost for your parcel-forwarding needs in the future.”

So all is not lost for those trying to buy from stubborn companies that refuse to ship internationally.

 

