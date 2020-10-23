HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Oct 2020
Audio Pro has jumped into bed with Google big time with a new G10 wireless speaker.

Apart from Google Assistant the speaker also has Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 onboard for easy streaming.

Jens Henriksen, the firm’s CCO, claims customers have voiced a “rising requirement” for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

“Whilst still creating a speaker with this compatibility, we thought it appropriate to go all the way with the additional integration of the Google Assistant feature, allowing users convenient voice-activated control over their audio, simply by speaking to it,” he says.

Distributed in Australia by Aqipa pricing and availability for the new speaker have not been announced, it is expected to sell for around $599.

Audio Pro says the G10 has a small footprint, making it easy to place around the home, and it’s a speaker that can also be mounted on a wall or contemporary ceiling rail that’s apparently become quite the trend in the home furnishings sector. Visually the speaker continues to differentiate itself from the Addon range of speakers with its cylindrical form.

Henriksen added “We are now trying to further adapt to the needs we are experiencing in many markets today and reach out to those customers which prefer Google’s platform over Amazon. Through its Google Cast function, the G10 has the ability to form a multi-room system with other Google Cast speakers. This invaluably allows voice-activated control over an entire group, or household, of Cast-compatible speakers, even if they do not directly possess a built-in Google Assistant function.”

The Audio Pro G10 will be available in two shades of grey.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
